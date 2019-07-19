Whitehead jerseys selling like hotcakes: Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are “Lucky” to have a new star wide receiver – both on the field and when it comes to the team’s merchandise.

The team’s creative director Rhéanne Marcoux told 680 CJOB jerseys with Lucky Whitehead’s number 7 on them have been flying off shelves as the 27-year-old American continues to light up the Canadian Football League.

“It’s definitely one of our most-requested jerseys right now,” said Marcoux.

“We have 40 Whitehead jerseys coming into the store tomorrow for game day, and that should hopefully tide us over, but we do have a lot of requests from local fans here as well as lots of his fans back home… his mom called for a jersey as well, so lots of demand for that one.”

Whitehead, who signed with the Bombers in May, has played a key role in the team’s undefeated start to the season.

“I think he’s been exciting to watch for the last few games, and I think that has fans excited and wanting his jersey. He’s been very active on social media as well, interacting with fans, which I think people really love.”

Whitehead and the Bombers next see action Friday at IG Field against the Ottawa Redblacks.

My jersey sold out in the bombers store 😍 i love y’all!! — Lucky Whitehead (@Luck2fastt) July 16, 2019

