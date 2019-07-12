Lucky Whitehead with 104-yard kickoff return as Blue Bombers beat up Argonauts

Lucky Whitehead’s 104-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the opening play of the game set the tone as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dominated the Toronto Argonauts in a 48-21 victory on Friday.

The Bombers remain the only unbeaten team in the CFL and have started the season 4-0 for the first time since 2003. The Argonauts fall to 0-4 for the first time since 1993 and have now lost their last 11 road games.

Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols threw touchdown passes to Andrew Harris, Darvin Adams and Nic Demski in front of 24,187 fans at IG Field. Backup pivot Chris Streveler ran 23 yards for a TD with 31 seconds left in the game.

Kicker Justin Medlock was good on four field goals from 22, 52, 13 and 31 yards, but short on a 48-yard attempt. He made his five converts and conceded a late safety.

Toronto receiver Derel Walker caught a pair of touchdown passes from McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Kicker Tyler Crapigna was wide on one convert and good on the other. Armanti Edwards had a TD reception, but a two-point convert try failed. The Argos also conceded a single.

Nichols completed 18-of-24 pass attempts for 209 yards with three TDs and no interceptions. Bethel-Thompson was 22-of-39 for 388 yards with three TDs and two picks.