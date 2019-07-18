Province ‘agrees’ with call for regulation of B.C. trampoline parks

The B.C. government says it’s open to new regulations governing the operation of trampoline parks in the province.

Technical Safety BC, the regulator that oversees the safety of amusement park rides, ziplines, simulators and waterslides, called for the new regulations following a string of injuries and one death at B.C. trampoline parks.

In 2018, 46-year-old Jay Greenwood died of cardiac arrest after allegedly performing “a series of acrobatic maneuvers” at Richmond’s Extreme Air Park.

“There really is a rise in injuries as well as fatalities when it comes to trampoline parks,” said Janice Lee, Technical Safety BC’s director of technical programs.

“Some of the interesting things we have seen is anytime a trampoline park is opened, there is a rise of injuries that are occurring. So that’s why we want trampoline parks to be regulated.”

The agency said it reviewed the need for regulations following pressure from parents, local health authorities and local governments.

It said that review found the current regulatory framework wasn’t well suited to handling new attractions such as trampoline parks or “ninja gyms,” and did not offer “clear guidance” on regulation and oversight to owners or operators.

The agency wants to see regulations improved and new definitions crafted that would make it clearer to both the public and operators what rides and devices are regulated.

The province said it accepts Technical Safety BC’s recommendation.

“I appreciate Technical Safety BC’s comprehensive review on how to support safety in the trampoline park industry,” Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said in a media release.

“We want families to feel secure knowing that a fun family activity is also safe, and that’s why government agrees with this recommendation. I welcome Technical Safety BC’s forthcoming regulatory framework that will better protect people in British Columbia.”

Technical Safety BC said the review of trampoline parks is a part of a broader review of how amusement rides in the province are regulated, with recommendations to be submitted to the province by the end of the year.