Alberta man sues trampoline park for $15M after breaking neck

A Sherwood Park teen is seeking $15.4 million after he broke his neck doing a front flip into a foam pit at Jump Park Trampoline.

“First jump in, my life changed immediately,” said Landon Smith, who suffered a spinal cord injury at the Sherwood Park facility early last year. “As soon as I jumped in I could feel the concrete. It felt like spinal shock, like two cymbals hit me in the head.”

Smith was at a birthday party when it happened.

“(I) couldn’t move, couldn’t speak, kind of like being under frozen ice,” he described.

Smith said it took 10 to 15 minutes before two members of the group he was with found him.

“It felt like hours,” he said. “I thought I was going to die.”

The once active, independent 19-year-old is paralyzed from the chest down. He spent more than seven months at the University of Alberta Hospital and the Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital.

“One of the hardest things is actually relying on people. It takes a huge toll on my family. It’s a full-time job pretty much,” he said.

In a lawsuit filed in October against the jump park, Smith is seeking $15 million for loss of income, loss of earning capacity and cost of care. Another $400,000 is being sought for pain and suffering.

Smith’s parents are also each seeking $350,000.

In a statement of defence filed with the court, Jump Park Trampoline denies any wrongdoing and said Smith signed a waiver.

In the statement, the company admitted that Smith was involved in an incident that day but “…deny that Landon struck his head on the concrete floor, felt his neck break on impact, and/or suffered paralysis as a result of the accident, as alleged or at all.”

The statement goes on to say the employees exercised reasonable care, caution and skill in managing the property and the foam pit “was in a safe and appropriate condition for use by members of the public, including Landon at the material time.”

Lawyers said it could take years for the case to be heard in court.

For now, Smith is focused on his own recovery. He has been going to rehab three times a week and this weekend he is travelling to the United States to take part in the Schwann Cell Clinical Trial. It means he could spend 10 months in Miami receiving treatment in hopes of a full recovery.