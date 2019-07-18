Unclaimed $2 million Western 649 ticket sold in Winnipeg
Check your lotto tickets Winnipeg, western Canada’s newest millionaire walks among us.
The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says a ticket sold somewhere in Winnipeg for Wednesday’s Western 649, hit the jackpot — winning a cool $2 million.
But the thing is, no one has cashed the ticket yet.
The winner, or winners, have a year from the claim date to claim the prize.
“But we hope to hear from them sooner than that,” reads a release from the WCLC Thursday.
The newly minted millionaire can call the WCLC customer care centre at 1-800-665-3313 to claim the prize, when they’re good and ready.
It’s been a lucky couple months for the city.
In June Winnipegger Don Humniski’s Lotto Max free play won $9.5 million — and another free play.
