Unclaimed $2 million Western 649 ticket sold in Winnipeg

Check your lotto tickets Winnipeg, western Canada’s newest millionaire walks among us.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says a ticket sold somewhere in Winnipeg for Wednesday’s Western 649, hit the jackpot — winning a cool $2 million.

But the thing is, no one has cashed the ticket yet.

The winner, or winners, have a year from the claim date to claim the prize.

“But we hope to hear from them sooner than that,” reads a release from the WCLC Thursday.

The newly minted millionaire can call the WCLC customer care centre at 1-800-665-3313 to claim the prize, when they’re good and ready.

It’s been a lucky couple months for the city.

In June Winnipegger Don Humniski’s Lotto Max free play won $9.5 million — and another free play.

