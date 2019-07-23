Super Awesome Science Show: This Episode is the (arm)pits!

How many times do you check your armpits a day? On this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re going to explore the natural wetness and smell in the pits and how deodorants and antiperspirants might be changing the way we smell.

Our first guest is Jessica Gaby. She is a postdoctoral scientist at Penn State University and she has been studying the smell that emits from under our arms. But her research isn’t on chemistry, it’s all about psychology. Our underarms can tell quite a bit about us and provide social cues to others in ways we may not expect, including potentially, finding romance.

Our next guest explores the other issue we fear, wetness. He is Youwen Zhou and he has been studying a condition known as hyperhidrosis, a disorder where one sweats excessively. We learn of its causes and how it can be treated using a rather unconventional method used mainly for combatting wrinkles: botox.

Our guest teacher in our SASS Class is Julie Horvath and she is the Head of the Genomics & Microbiology Research Lab at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. She will discuss the effect deodorants and antiperspirants have on our odour. While there is an effect on our skin, we find out that the changes to our skin microbes may lead us to smell different.

Contact:

Twitter: @JATetro

Email: thegermguy@gmail.com

Guests:

Jessica Gaby

Youwen Zhou

Web: http://www.skincarecentre.ca/about_us/doctors/youwen_zhou.htm

Julie Horvath

Web: https://naturalsciences.org/staff/julie-horvath

Twitter: @NRCjulie

