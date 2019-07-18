Crime
July 18, 2019 1:24 pm

Toronto police investigating ‘sudden death’ near Bloor and Dovercourt

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police's homicide unit is investigating a sudden death in Bloordale Village.

Catherine McDonald / Global News
A A

Toronto police say they are investigating a sudden death near Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area.

Police said they received a medical call shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Investigators said homicide has been contacted and will take over the investigation.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bloor Street
Bloor Street West
Dovercourt Road
sudden death toronto
Suspicious Death
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.