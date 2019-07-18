Toronto police investigating ‘sudden death’ near Bloor and Dovercourt
Toronto police say they are investigating a sudden death near Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area.
Police said they received a medical call shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
Investigators said homicide has been contacted and will take over the investigation.
More to come…
