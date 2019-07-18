Heat warning in effect for Montreal

A blast of heat and humidity is about to descend on Montreal and other parts of the province.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Thursday morning for a large swath of Southern Quebec, including Vaudreuil-Soulanges, the Eastern Townships and Lachute.

The weather agency says humidex values will be high and approach 40 in urbanized areas as a humid airmass moves into the province on Friday.

During periods of high heat and humidity, Montreal public health recommends residents spend up to three hours a day in air-conditioned places, drink water on a regular basis and never leave children alone in cars.

Environment Canada says people should check up on loved ones — particularly those who suffer from chronic illnesses or live alone — in order to make sure they are safe.

“Reduce health risks for young children by cooling them often, hydrating them adequately and reducing their exposure to heat,” said Environment Canada.

The balmy weather is expected to last through Saturday.

