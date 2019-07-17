Canada
July 17, 2019 9:18 pm

Calgary couple hopes to reunite lost stuffed sloth with owner

By Digital Journalist  Global News

WATCH: A Calgary couple said they found a stuffed sloth on a bench in North Glenmore Park on Tuesday, and have taken to social media to find its owner. Michael King reports.

A A

A Calgary couple hoping to return a lost stuffed animal to its rightful owner has caught the attention of social media.

Laura Kwas and Seth Vanderzweep said they were walking in North Glenmore Park near parking lot C on Tuesday when they saw a stuffed sloth who had been left on a bench.

After doing a loop of the park, they checked back and no one had come back to grab the toy.

That’s when they took Sammy — the name on the stuffed animal’s tag — home, out of the rain.

Sammy the sloth fresh out of the bath after being brought in from the rain.

Courtesy: Laura Kwas

“We are sure there is some poor kid out there who is devastated that they’re missing their friend,” said Kwas. “We just want to see a happy reunion.”

To make that happen, the couple took to social media.

They posted photos of Sammy fresh out of the bath, drinking lemonade and eating cookies.

 

Sammy the sloth enjoying a snack while waiting to be reunited with his owner.

Courtesy: Laura Kwas

Kwas said she hopes the owner sees that Sammy is in good hands.

“Not to worry — we’re looking after Sammy,” said Kwas. “He’s happy, he’s warm but he does miss you.”

Vanderzweep said they’ll keep posting the sloth’s adventures on social media until his owner is found.

“I’ve got a little six-year-old so I know how attached he is to his stuffies,” said Vanderzweep. “So finding the right one, there’s only one in the world.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
calgary lost and found
calgary lost sloth
Calgary lost stuffed sloth
lost sloth
lost sloth Calgary
lost sloth in calgary
Stuffed Animals

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.