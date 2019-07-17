Calgary couple hopes to reunite lost stuffed sloth with owner

A Calgary couple hoping to return a lost stuffed animal to its rightful owner has caught the attention of social media.

Laura Kwas and Seth Vanderzweep said they were walking in North Glenmore Park near parking lot C on Tuesday when they saw a stuffed sloth who had been left on a bench.

After doing a loop of the park, they checked back and no one had come back to grab the toy.

That’s when they took Sammy — the name on the stuffed animal’s tag — home, out of the rain.

“We are sure there is some poor kid out there who is devastated that they’re missing their friend,” said Kwas. “We just want to see a happy reunion.”

To make that happen, the couple took to social media.

They posted photos of Sammy fresh out of the bath, drinking lemonade and eating cookies.

Kwas said she hopes the owner sees that Sammy is in good hands.

“Not to worry — we’re looking after Sammy,” said Kwas. “He’s happy, he’s warm but he does miss you.”

Vanderzweep said they’ll keep posting the sloth’s adventures on social media until his owner is found.

“I’ve got a little six-year-old so I know how attached he is to his stuffies,” said Vanderzweep. “So finding the right one, there’s only one in the world.”