Police investigating after Burlington man seriously injured in reported assault in Bala, Ont.

Officers are investigating after a Burlington man sustained serious injuries following a reported assault in Bala, Ont.

Bracebridge OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to the assault at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Bala Falls Road near Muskoka Road 169, police say.

According to officers, those involved had left a nearby bar and an altercation ensued resulting in serious injuries to the Burlington man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.