28-year-old Innisfil man faces numerous drug-related charges: OPP

A 28-year-old Innisfil man is facing numerous drug-related charges after officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver parked at Centennial and Harbourview drives in Midland on Friday.

According to police, the officers who responded to the call spoke to the male driver, who was detained and taken to the police station for further investigation.

Police say officers found a considerable amount of a packaged, leafy green substance that is believed to be cannabis and, if so, would be valued at $700. Police also reportedly found Canadian money and drug sale paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Kyle Homer has been charged with possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public space, distributing over 30 grams of dried cannabis to an adult and having control of a vehicle or boat with cannabis in open, original packaging.

The suspect was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 5.