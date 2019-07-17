33-year-old man charged after break-ins, thefts in Temagami, Ont.: OPP
TEMAGAMI, Ont. – Provincial police say they have arrested a man after a series of break-ins and thefts near North Bay, Ont.
OPP say a 33-year-old man allegedly broke into a cottage and “out-buildings” in Temagami, Ont., between May and June this year.
READ MORE: Man, 72, charged after sexual assault reported in Bonfield, Ont.
Police say several items were stolen, including multiple firearms, generators, tools, fishing equipment and paintings.
They say officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Tuesday and recovered the stolen property.
READ MORE: Teen charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Bay
Police say the man, who is from Hudson, Ont., is facing multiple charges including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possessing over $5,000 worth of stolen property.
Police say the man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.