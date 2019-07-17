Crime
July 17, 2019 3:18 pm

33-year-old man charged after break-ins, thefts in Temagami, Ont.: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP say a 33-year-old man allegedly broke into a cottage and "out-buildings" in Temagami, Ont., between May and June this year.

Don Mitchell / Global News
A A

TEMAGAMI, Ont. – Provincial police say they have arrested a man after a series of break-ins and thefts near North Bay, Ont.

OPP say a 33-year-old man allegedly broke into a cottage and “out-buildings” in Temagami, Ont., between May and June this year.

READ MORE: Man, 72, charged after sexual assault reported in Bonfield, Ont.

Police say several items were stolen, including multiple firearms, generators, tools, fishing equipment and paintings.

They say officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Tuesday and recovered the stolen property.

READ MORE: Teen charged after pedestrian struck by vehicle in North Bay

Police say the man, who is from Hudson, Ont., is facing multiple charges including four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possessing over $5,000 worth of stolen property.

Police say the man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

 

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
North Bay
North Bay news
OPP
Temagami
Temagami break-ins
Temagami crime
Temagami news
Temagami Ontario
Temagami thefts

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.