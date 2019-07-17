Michael Coteau brings Ontario Liberal leadership bid to Hamilton

One of three confirmed candidates for leadership of the province’s Liberal party is in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Toronto MPP Michael Coteau says he believes in an Ontario that is “far different from Doug Ford’s Ontario.”

Coteau adds that it’s time to put “decency” back into politics in the province, stressing that “we’re stronger when we work together.”

After being in office since 2003, the Liberal party was reduced from a majority government to just seven MPPs in the legislature in 2018.

Coteau says “mistakes were made” during Kathleen Wynne’s tenure as premier, noting that he “never agreed with the selling of Hydro” (referring to the government’s partial sale of Hydro One), but he urges people to look at the party’s overall 15 years in power and “investments that were made” in cities like Hamilton.

The provincial Liberals will choose their new leader in March 2020.

Coteau is one of three declared candidates so far, joining another former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca and Alvin Tedjo, a 2018 candidate in Oakville North-Burlington and former director of government relations for Sheridan College.