Former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Michael Coteau running for party leadership

Ontario Liberal MPP and former cabinet minister Michael Coteau is officially entering the race to seek party leadership.

The MPP for Don Valley East will announce on social media Sunday his bid to lead the Ontario Liberals after it lost power and failed to maintain official party status in the 2018 provincial election.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberals vote against changing system for selecting new leader

Coteau was first elected in 2011 and held multiple portfolios during Kathleen Wynne’s government. He’s currently a third-term MPP with the Liberal party.

Others running for party leadership include former transportation minister Steven Del Duca and former Liberal candidate Alvin Tedjo.

The Ontario Liberal Party announced Saturday that it has finalized some of the guidelines for its upcoming leadership race, setting the entrance fee at $100,000.

READ MORE: Former Wynne cabinet minister Steven Del Duca running for Ontario Liberal leadership

The Ontario Liberal Party Executive Council said $25,000 of that money will be a “conditionally refundable deposit,” while the rest is the registration fee.

Candidates will have until Nov. 25 to register for the vote, which is to take place in March 2020, and those who want to vote in the race have until Dec. 2 to join the party.

— With files from The Canadian Press