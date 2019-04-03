Politics
April 3, 2019 9:58 am
Updated: April 3, 2019 10:01 am

Former Wynne cabinet minister Steven Del Duca running for Ontario Liberal leadership

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Ontario transportation minister Steven Del Duca responds to questions at Queen's Park on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Craig Wadman / Global News
TORONTO – Former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister Steven Del Duca is launching a leadership bid as the party seeks to recover from last year’s electoral decimation.

Del Duca says as party leader he would ensure that at least 30 candidates are under the age of 30 and commit to having at least half of the slate of 124 be women.

Del Duca held the roles of economic development minister and transportation minister in former premier Kathleen Wynne’s government before losing his Vaughan seat in the election.

He was one of many Liberals to be defeated last summer, as they went from a majority government to holding seven seats – not enough for official party status in the legislature.

Michael Coteau, who held his Don Valley East seat, has already indicated he will also run for the leadership.

The party is talking about waiting until after the October federal election to hold a leadership race and will likely finalize rules for that process at its annual general meeting, set for June 7 – the anniversary of last year’s provincial election.

