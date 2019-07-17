Victim ‘not co-operating’ after getting hurt in altercation at downtown Hamilton clinic: police

A 34-year-old woman sent to hospital with a hand laceration suffered during an altercation at a clinic downtown is “not co-operating” with a police investigation, police say.

Hamilton police say the disturbance, between two women at the Urban Core Health Centre on Rebecca Street near John Street North, happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say they encountered two women when they arrived and the victim would not talk to police about what happened.

Another woman, identified as an 18-year-old suspect with an outstanding warrant, was turned over to another police agency.

Investigators say the women are known to each other and this incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamilton police at 905-546-4725.

