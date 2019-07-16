Police arrest 2nd suspect in Hamilton homicide, 3rd suspect still at large

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing murder of Carel Douse.

Hamilton police say they located Daniel Wise at a home in Brampton on Friday and, along with Peel Regional Police, arrested him without incident.

Wise was wanted in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Douse, who was stabbed to death on East Avenue North after being attacked in a nearby barbershop on May 18.

Last month, Samitar Hassan was arrested by Toronto police on unrelated charges and brought to Hamilton to face first-degree murder charges.

Wise has also been charged with first-degree murder.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect, and police say they believe Alieu Jeng is likely in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police also say they believe he may have altered his appearance by shaving his head.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Shane Coveyduck at 905-546-3843 or submit that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

