Heavy rain to hit Toronto on Wednesday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for Toronto and the GTA for heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Locally, heavy rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 mm are expected by the time precipitation comes to an end in Toronto and surrounding areas like Durham, Peel, Halton and York regions.
Environment Canada also said showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the area.
Additional showers and thunderstorms are also expected later Wednesday afternoon.
