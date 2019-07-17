Heavy rain to hit Toronto on Wednesday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for Toronto and the GTA for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Locally, heavy rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 mm are expected by the time precipitation comes to an end in Toronto and surrounding areas like Durham, Peel, Halton and York regions.

Environment Canada also said showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the area.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are also expected later Wednesday afternoon.

Special weather statement in effect: Thunderstorms expected today. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged or switch to battery saving mode. More #EmergencyPreparedness tips: https://t.co/wPtqJ81sRh pic.twitter.com/OXYDWW13vP — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) July 17, 2019

Exercise caution when driving in the rain:

– Slow down

– Increase your following distance

– If your car begins to hydroplane, do not brake or turn the wheel abruptly as this may cause your vehicle to go into a skid or spin.#PRP want you to get to your destination safely. pic.twitter.com/2IyR2dsgX5 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 17, 2019