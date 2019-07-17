Weather
July 17, 2019 9:36 am
Updated: July 17, 2019 9:39 am

Heavy rain to hit Toronto on Wednesday: Environment Canada

By Web Writer  Global News

The GTA will get between 20 to 40 mm of rain according to Environment Canada.

Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday for Toronto and the GTA for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Locally, heavy rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 mm are expected by the time precipitation comes to an end in Toronto and surrounding areas like Durham, Peel, Halton and York regions.

Environment Canada also said showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop over the area.

Additional showers and thunderstorms are also expected later Wednesday afternoon.

