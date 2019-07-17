2-vehicle crash southwest of Brantford sends 6 to hospital, including 3 children

Ontario Provincial Police say six people — including three young children — are in hospital following a serious crash in Norfolk County.

Norfolk County OPP, along with paramedics and the local fire department, responded to a two-vehicle crash at Brantford and Burford-Delhi Townline roads around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, officers said they located one of the vans on the side of the road, while the other was found in a cornfield.

According to police, the investigation has so far determined that one of the vans was travelling northbound on Brantford Road and the other was travelling westbound on Burford-Delhi Townline Road when they collided.

A man and woman, both 26, were taken to hospital with life-threatening and life-altering injuries, police said. They were travelling in the same van.

The 29-year-old driver of the other van, along with his three children — a one-year-old boy, a three-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl — were also taken to hospital but only for precautionary measures, OPP said.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers said the fact that Burford-Delhi Towline Road is controlled by a stop sign at the intersection will play into the investigation.

Const. Ed Sanchuk is asking motorists to pay attention and stay alert.

“If you are travelling on back roads that you are not familiar with, please slow down, pay attention and focus 110 per cent on your driving; that’s all you need to do,” Sanchuk said.

“All of these collisions are preventable.”

The intersection of Brantford and Burford-Delhi Townline roads was closed for several hours while police investigated, but it has since reopened.