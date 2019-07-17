Traffic
July 17, 2019 1:37 am

Walks away from motorcycle crash uninjured

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

A motorcycle was rear-ended on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on Tuesday evening.

A motorcycle was struck from behind at Richter St. and Harvey Ave. in Kelowna just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, wedging the bike under the front end of the car.

The rider was said to be uninjured, but the motorcycle was damaged.

The collision happened at the white line in the centre northbound lane on Harvey.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

