Walks away from motorcycle crash uninjured

A motorcycle was struck from behind at Richter St. and Harvey Ave. in Kelowna just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, wedging the bike under the front end of the car.

The rider was said to be uninjured, but the motorcycle was damaged.

Looks worse than it was … rider was not injured. Video: @dseymournews pic.twitter.com/wRe7WkYqbJ — Doris Bregolisse (@Global_Doris) July 17, 2019

The collision happened at the white line in the centre northbound lane on Harvey.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

