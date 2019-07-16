Calgary police looking for suspect after teen attacked downtown

Calgary police were on the hunt for a suspect after an attack downtown in which a teen was slashed or stabbed in the neck on Tuesday.

Police responded to an assault near the City Hall LRT station at around 4:45 p.m.

Witnesses said police told them to remain calm as they searched the CTrain for a suspect with guns drawn.

EMS said the teen was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

ON SCENE where @CalgaryPolice are investigating an assault that sent one person to hospital with a cut to the neck (non life threatening). Trains were briefly stopped at City Hall but have resumed #yyc @globalnews pic.twitter.com/5vfI13LpH9 — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) July 16, 2019