Calgary police looking for suspect after teen attacked downtown
Calgary police were on the hunt for a suspect after an attack downtown in which a teen was slashed or stabbed in the neck on Tuesday.
Police responded to an assault near the City Hall LRT station at around 4:45 p.m.
Witnesses said police told them to remain calm as they searched the CTrain for a suspect with guns drawn.
EMS said the teen was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
More to come…
