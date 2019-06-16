Man injured, Marlborough station closed after stabbing in Calgary
A man was stabbed in Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to the Marlborough train station before 4 p.m. where the stabbing happened on the stairs by the pedestrian overpass, police said.
A man with “traumatic injuries” who was in serious, potentially life-threatening condition was taken to Foothills Medical Centre, EMS said.
Two men and two women were in custody as of 4:45 p.m.
Calgary Transit said the station was closed at 4 p.m. “until further notice,” adding that Blue Line shuttles would replace service between Franklin and Rundle stations.
