Council vote approves bylaw change for e-scooters in Edmonton

In its final meeting before the summer recess on Tuesday, Edmonton City Council approved changes to the bylaw that governs e-scooters so ride-share companies offering that mode of transportation can officially set up shop in Edmonton.

They’re coming a little later than what companies had hoped for, after a holdup from the province with making them legal. City council had given the bylaw two readings on June 4 in anticipation of provincial approval.

“It wasn’t the province giving the city the OK, it’s that they give each company the OK,” Councillor Andrew Knack said. “That was the change we had to adjust for in the bylaw.”

With the bylaw change now in place, the city can begin to issue permits to service providers. Knack said he knows of two companies waiting in the wings to get going.

The province has set new rules in the Traffic Safety Act, to accommodate the e-scooters, Knack said, much like you see now with bikes.

“In terms of the speed people are travelling, they’re still required to have a bell, they have to have lights, reflectors. So yes, it’s different in a way, but overall, I think it makes sense.”

Critics have said they believe e-scooters are an accident waiting to happen because of the skills needed by those who operate them. Knack said he isn’t worried about that.

“I think in the end, the number of incidents are going to be fairly limited,” he said. “We’ve set up [what] I think [are] some fairly good regulations that take into account the learnings from other jurisdictions around maximum speeds, around where you want them operating.”

The scooters will be allowed on roads that have a 50 km/h speed limit, as well as in bike lanes and on sidewalks if the sidewalk is a designated bike lane. They’re also not to be designed to go faster than 18 km/h.

“I actually think the biggest issue, more than anything, is going to be just clutter,” Knack said. “I hope we’ll look at opportunities.

“I’ve seen some jurisdictions where they’ve actually allocated one or two on-street parking spaces on busy locations, and those are where you park your scooters. So instead of just leaving it on the sidewalk, in the middle of the sidewalk, make sure it’s put in designated locations.”

Rentals are activated by a smartphone app. Users will be charged by the minute between activation and drop-off as they use the scooters.

The goal is to get them in use while the bulk of summer is still ahead of Edmonton.

“I go back to the point of, ‘Let’s give people the choice,'” Knack said.

“If more people want to have different options of how they move around the city, to me this does not seem like a bad idea at all. It seems like a good idea and there’s no cost to us as a city for doing this. So if we can create a no-cost option of one more choice for transportation, great.”

One way Knack sees use of e-scooters is part of the “First-K, Last-K” program that Edmonton Transit Service is setting up, to get riders from the bus to their final destination.

The changes to the bylaw also allows for the use of e-bikes as a form of active transportation in city parks, roads and transit centres.