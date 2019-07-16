Vernon man sentenced after holiday meal devolves into threats

A Vernon man was sentenced to time served and 18 months probation on Monday after admitting to threatening his roommate while wielding a knife on Boxing Day.

Court heard that John Munter, 53, was highly intoxicated while preparing a holiday meal with his roommate on Dec. 26, 2018, and ended up threatening her with a large kitchen knife.

Munter’s roommate then called his sister who Munter admitted to threatening over the phone.

Munter pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats for the December 2018 incident, he also entered guilty pleas on two charges of breaking his bail conditions for possessing a box cutter and consuming alcohol in March.

On the five counts, Munter was sentenced to time served and 18 months probation on Monday.

During his probation, he’ll be subject to a long list of conditions including a requirement that he not possess weapons or contact his former roommate, who he met on an online dating website.

While on probation there will also be limits on his ability to contact his sister and a requirement he informs his probation officer before beginning a romantic relationship so the probation officer can inform any possible love interests of his history.

Appearing by video link, Munter apologized for his actions and told the court he wants to get help.

His lawyer said a massive escalation in his alcohol issues played a role in the offenses and that along with a “significant alcohol problem” her client lives with chronic depression and anxiety.

The defence said that when Munter breached his bail by having a box cutter, it was a tool he was allowed to have for work purposes that he had forgotten to put away.

Despite being sentenced to time served Munter will remain in custody for now, on other charges.

In October, he is scheduled to go to trial on three charges including uttering threats and causing a disturbance. Those charges were laid after police were dispatched to Kin Beach in Vernon on June 14.

His lawyer said, in the meantime, Munter is seeking out treatment for his alcohol dependence.