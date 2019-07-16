Crime
July 16, 2019 2:22 pm

Halifax police seeking suspect after alleged donation box theft

By Online producer/reporter  Global News

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a goatee.

Halifax Regional Police
A A

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man wanted in relation to the alleged theft of money from a donation box in Halifax.

On May 20, at approximately 1:55 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report of a theft in progress at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Herring Cove Road.

READ MORE: Halifax RCMP charge two people in connection with home invasion

Police allege a man broke into a donation box located at the front of the store and stole a quantity of money from the box before fleeing the business.

The money was being collected by a local charity.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a goatee. He was wearing an Under Armour baseball hat and a grey hoodie and was carrying a black backpack at the time of the alleged incident.

Halifax Regional Police released an image of the suspect.

Halifax Regional Police

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donation Box
donation box theft
donation money
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax donation box theft
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Herring Cove Road
money
Shoppers Drug Mart
Theft

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.