Halifax police seeking suspect after alleged donation box theft
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man wanted in relation to the alleged theft of money from a donation box in Halifax.
On May 20, at approximately 1:55 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report of a theft in progress at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Herring Cove Road.
Police allege a man broke into a donation box located at the front of the store and stole a quantity of money from the box before fleeing the business.
The money was being collected by a local charity.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a goatee. He was wearing an Under Armour baseball hat and a grey hoodie and was carrying a black backpack at the time of the alleged incident.
