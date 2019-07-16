Search is on for downtown stabbing suspect(s), say police

A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning near Young Street and Cumberland Avenue, said Winnipeg police.

Police said they received a call around 2:10 a.m. and found a man suffering from upper-body injuries that were consistent with being stabbed. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Although a search of the area didn’t turn up anything useful, police said they believe several people were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

