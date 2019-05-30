Winnipeg police lay attempted murder charges in connection with early May stabbing
A Winnipeg man is behind bars on charges of attempted murder after a May 8 stabbing near Dufferin Avenue and McKenzie Street.
Police said they found the victim, a 48-year-old woman, suffering from a stab wound to the torso. She was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and underwent emergency treatment.
The victim told police that a man she hadn’t met before approached her in the area. After a short conversation, she walked with him to a secluded spot, where she was assaulted, threatened and stabbed.
The police Major Crimes Unit suspect identified a suspect and made an arrest Wednesday.
Scott Andrew Gerzanic, 43, is charged with attempting to commit murder, as well as obtaining sexual services for consideration.
