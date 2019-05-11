Crime
May 11, 2019 12:50 pm

Winnipeg police charge two women after man found stabbed in Central Park

By Digital Journalist  Global News

A Winnipeg police cruiser

Jordan Pearn
A A

Two women have been charged and a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Central Park on Friday, according to Winnipeg police.

Police responded to reports of a man stabbed in the park around 6 p.m. Officers found a man in his 50s suffering from serious upper-body stab wounds.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police arrest man after frightening axe incident at Osborne Station

He was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police located two suspects in the area a short time later.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police looking for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in April

Mary Ann West, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault and was detained in custody, police said. A 25-year-old woman was also charged with aggravated assault but was released on a promise to appear.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central park winnipeg
Manitoba
Stabbing
winnipeg
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.