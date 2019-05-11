Winnipeg police charge two women after man found stabbed in Central Park

Two women have been charged and a man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Central Park on Friday, according to Winnipeg police.

Police responded to reports of a man stabbed in the park around 6 p.m. Officers found a man in his 50s suffering from serious upper-body stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police located two suspects in the area a short time later.

Mary Ann West, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault and was detained in custody, police said. A 25-year-old woman was also charged with aggravated assault but was released on a promise to appear.