Man charged with second-degree murder in death of 27-year-old from Teulon
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the weekend murder of Teulon man Christopher Helstrom.
Helstrom, 27, died as a result of an assault in a Flora Avenue apartment building Saturday afternoon.
Philip William Bennett, 46, was arrested Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder.
He was detained in custody.
