Man charged with second-degree murder in death of 27-year-old from Teulon

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the weekend murder of Teulon man Christopher Helstrom.

Helstrom, 27, died as a result of an assault in a Flora Avenue apartment building Saturday afternoon.

Philip William Bennett, 46, was arrested Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was detained in custody.

