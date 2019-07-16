Crime
July 16, 2019 1:22 pm

Man charged with second-degree murder in death of 27-year-old from Teulon

By Online Journalist  Global News

Christopher Helstrom

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the weekend murder of Teulon man Christopher Helstrom.

Helstrom, 27, died as a result of an assault in a Flora Avenue apartment building Saturday afternoon.

Philip William Bennett, 46, was arrested Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was detained in custody.

