July 16, 2019 11:48 am
Updated: July 16, 2019 11:50 am

Truck carrying dish soap crashes on QEW at Centennial and closes off-ramp: OPP

OPP say a truck carrying dish soap crashed into a ditch on Tuesday on the QEW at Centennial Parkway in Hamilton.

A truck transporting dish soap spilled a portion of its load after it went into a ditch in Hamilton on Tuesday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed the driver, at the wheel of a transport truck, crashed near the off-ramp from the QEW onto Centennial Parkway North.

The collision closed the roadway and will take most of the day to clean up.

The driver, who was trapped in his truck for close to two hours, was eventually extricated by EMS and sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

