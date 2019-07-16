Truck carrying dish soap crashes on QEW at Centennial and closes off-ramp: OPP

A truck transporting dish soap spilled a portion of its load after it went into a ditch in Hamilton on Tuesday, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed the driver, at the wheel of a transport truck, crashed near the off-ramp from the QEW onto Centennial Parkway North.

READ MORE: 2 impaired boaters charged, no serious incidents at Pottahawk: OPP

The collision closed the roadway and will take most of the day to clean up.

The driver, who was trapped in his truck for close to two hours, was eventually extricated by EMS and sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.