This June was the hottest ever recorded. Will July beat it?

If June felt like a scorcher, you’re probably not the only one thinking so.

New climate-tracking data released on Monday from NASA show last month was the hottest June ever recorded globally — and some climate analysts are predicting July could be on the way to breaking some records of its own.

According to that data, the global average temperature for June was 0.93 Celsius (1.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above the baseline norm for previous Junes between 1951 and 1980. That record was last set in June 2016, when global average temperatures for the month reached 0.82 Celsius above the same baseline.

That finding from NASA comes after Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service also released data earlier this month showing that Europe had its hottest June ever this year, with average temperatures on the continent more than 2 degrees Celsius above the average for previous Junes.

“Such extreme weather events are expected to become more common as the planet continues to warm under increasing greenhouse gas concentrations,” said the European agency, which is operated by the European Union, in a press release announcing its findings.

Both sets of data come on the heels of a blistering heatwave in Europe that has been blamed for the deaths of seven people.

And while much of Canada only recently saw the arrival of warm weather, some cases of summer heat are already making headlines.

Two people died over the weekend during a heatwave in Manitoba, with the province attributing the deaths to the high temperatures.

As well, the Canadian Press also reported that the temperature over the weekend in Alert, Nunavut, was warmer than Victoria, B.C.

Canadian Forces Station Alert registered a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 20 degrees Celsius on Monday.

David Phillips, Environment Canada’s chief climatologist, called that “unprecedented” in an interview with the Canadian Press on Monday, adding such anomalies don’t appear to be going anywhere.

“Our models for the rest of the summer are saying, ‘Get used to it.”‘

Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, said he expects the warming trend could continue.

“It’s definitely a warmer climate now and as far as July goes, it does look like we’re on track to keep that trend going,” he said.

Farnell added that while there have been some cases of extreme heat in Canada, such as the weekend temperatures in the Arctic, overall the summer Canadians are getting is not significantly out of the ordinary.

“It’s evened out. There have been some warmer spots, some cooler spots, and the Arctic has definitely been the extreme place but this is more a typical summer,” he said. “There is heat but this is July, so I’m not overly concerned about where this pattern is headed.”

He also noted the coming week is normally when much of the country sees the warmest temperatures.

Climate analysts on Twitter also weighed in on NASA’s finding of last month as the hottest June.

Michael E. Mann, director of Pennsylvania State University’s Earth System Science Centre, said July tends to be the warmest month of the year when global temperatures are combined and that this month “has a good shot” at becoming the hottest month ever recorded.

This is significant. But stay tuned for July numbers. July is the warmest month of the year globally. If this July turns out to be the warmest July (it has a good shot at it), it will be the warmest month we have measured on Earth!#RecordWarmth #ClimateChange #NotSubtle https://t.co/cuXQLOEz7G — Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 15, 2019

So far we are on track for a July ~0.025C warmer than the 2017 record, but it is still too early to know for sure how it will end up: https://t.co/FdGqR3nKvt pic.twitter.com/OfAf34O7iu — Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) July 15, 2019

That same data from NASA also found that the first half of this year was the second-warmest first six months of any year, ever.