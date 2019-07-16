1 person rescued from fire near Danforth and Warden avenues

Toronto Fire Services says firefighters have rescued one person from a fire near Danforth and Warden avenues Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 9 a.m. for reports of a fire in a residential-commercial building.

Firefighters said they pulled one person from the fire and another person was able to escape on their own.

Fire officials said there are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FIRE: Danforth Avenue and Warden Avenue, @tps41Div. Info – house fire. Expect road closures in the area. Warden Avenue closed from Danforth Avenue to Butterworth Avenue in both directions. #GO1330513 ^CdK — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 16, 2019