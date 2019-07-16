Canada
July 16, 2019 10:16 am
Updated: July 16, 2019 10:17 am

1 person rescued from fire near Danforth and Warden avenues

By Web Writer  Global News

Photo of the fire scene near Danforth and Warden avenues.

Global News
Toronto Fire Services says firefighters have rescued one person from a fire near Danforth and Warden avenues Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the area just after 9 a.m. for reports of a fire in a residential-commercial building.

Firefighters said they pulled one person from the fire and another person was able to escape on their own.

Fire officials said there are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

