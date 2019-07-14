Crews battle apartment fire in North York on Sunday

A small apartment fire kept Toronto fire crews busy in North York on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the highrise building at Bathurst Street and Rockford Road around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of an explosion.

When they arrived on scene, crews reported seeing flames and heavy black smoke billowing from a 2nd-floor balcony, a Toronto fire spokesperson told Global News.

Firefighters were able to put out the two-alarm fire, and have remained on scene monitoring for hot spots. They have advised residents to remain indoors until crews have completed the overhaul.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still unknown.