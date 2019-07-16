Motorcyclist dies in west-end collision, Ottawa police investigating

Ottawa police are hoping to speak with witnesses of a collision that killed a 55-year-old motorcyclist in the west end on Monday.

Police say officers responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle at around 9 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to those injuries.

Ottawa police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are currently seeking any potential witnesses to the collision.

This is the second collision in a week that has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. Last Wednesday, 32-year-old Kevin Lepine-Charter, a father of two, was killed in a collision in Barrhaven.

With warmer weather comes more cyclists, police say. When it comes to both cyclists and vehicles, Ottawa police spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon says road safety boils down to visibility and awareness.

“Drivers just need to be aware of their surroundings and be aware of motorcyclists,” said Gagnon. “Motorcyclists, on the other side, just need to slow down and make themselves as visible as possible.”

Gagnon recommends that motorcyclists wear bright colours to increase their visible presence and that all vehicles have their lights on when the sun goes down.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the collision on Monday night to call the collision investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.