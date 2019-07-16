Traffic
July 16, 2019 7:37 am

No injuries after train clips van at rail crossing: London police

By Reporter  980 CFPL
London police responded to the rail crossing at Horton and Maitland Streets after a collision involving a minivan Tuesday morning.

Submitted by Caitlyn Benjamin
A A

City police say they responded to an overnight crash involving a minivan and a train just south of the downtown core.

Officers say it was around 1:12 a.m. Tuesday when they were notified of the collision at the rail crossing just east of the intersection of Horton Street East and Maitland Street.

Cst. Tanya Alexander of the London Police Service told 980 CFPL a van stopped too close to the tracks and as a train passed by, it clipped the vehicle’s front end.

No one was injured and damage to the van was minor.

Alexander said the area was blocked to traffic as officers investigated on scene, but reopened shortly after the incident.

