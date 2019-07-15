Ponoka motorcyclist, 56, dies in hospital after crash

A central Alberta man died in hospital a few days after being involved in a collision while riding his motorcycle.

The crash happened on a rural road west of Ponoka on Wednesday, July 10.

RCMP, EMS and STARS Air Ambulance responded just after 7:30 p.m. to Highway 792, just north of Highway 53, where they found the motorcycle in the ditch.

A 56-year-old man from Ponoka, who was the lone rider, was taken to an Edmonton hospital in critical condition. He died of his injuries on Saturday, July 13.

RCMP said the cause of the collision remains under investigation, but no further public updates were expected.

The name of the man who died was not released.

Ponoka is about 80 kilometres south of Edmonton.