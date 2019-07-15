Weather
Okanagan weather: cooler and cloudier week ahead

There is a good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Coming off a toasty weekend with temperatures into the high 20s, slightly cooler conditions settle in for the workweek.

Mostly cloudy skies lingered into Monday morning as the mercury dipped back to 14 degrees to start the day before rising up into the low 20s before noon.

There is a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening as a daytime high around 25 degrees gets reached.

A few sunny breaks are possible in the first half of the day on Tuesday before clouds and the chance of an afternoon shower or storm develop as the valley warms to around 26 or 27 degrees.

More unsettled conditions slide in on Wednesday and Thursday as a system moves into northern BC with a chance of showers both days as daytime highs dip back into the low 20s.

More showers are likely during the day on Wednesday.

Sunny breaks are expected to return Friday and Saturday as daytime highs jump from 22 degrees on Friday into the mid-20s Saturday before soaring into the upper 20s under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

