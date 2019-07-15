Trump says congresswoman is ‘never happy’ with America and ‘hates Jews’

U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on four Democratic congresswomen during a speech Monday, saying that “if you’re not happy here, you can leave.”

He also singled out Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Abdullahi Omar, claiming she “hates Jews.”

“In one case, you have somebody that comes from Somalia, which is a failed government, a failed state, who left Somalia, who ultimately came here,” Trump said. “And now is a congresswoman who’s never happy, says horrible things about Israel, hates Israel, hates Jews, hates Jews. It’s very simple.”

Omar was born in Somalia and came to America in 1997. She is a U.S. citizen.

Trump also defended his weekend tweets, where he said the four first-term minority congresswomen, known informally in the U.S. Congress as “the squad,” should “go back” to the “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” – prompted other Democrats to accuse Trump of racist rhetoric meant to further divide Americans.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

The Twitter rant prompted other Democrats to accuse Trump of racist rhetoric, which they claim is meant to further divide Americans.

“That’s what I said in a tweet, which I guess some people think is controversial,” Trump said Monday, adding that he had not mentioned any names. “A lot of people love it, by the way, a lot of people love it.

“But if you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply, you can leave,” Trump said. “You can leave right now – come back if you want. Don’t come back. It’s OK too. But if you’re not happy, you can leave.”

His remarks came at an event at the White House that was meant to spotlight U.S. manufacturing.

— With files from Reuters