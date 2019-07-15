Single-vehicle collision near Falkland results in one person dead

A North Okanagan driver died early Monday morning east of Falkland on Highway 97 near Whispering Pines Frontage Road, according to police.

RCMP said that an eastbound black pickup truck failed to negotiate a curve and left the highway around 5:30 a.m. The lone occupant, who was in his 60s, was ejected from his truck and died at the scene, according to police.

RCMP believe the man was not properly wearing his seatbelt.

READ MORE: Video captures near miss as driver swerves to avoid cyclists during Okanagan race

Drive BC said drivers should expect 20-minute delays in the area.

The coroner is investigating and is asking witnesses to contact police.

READ MORE: Falkland, B.C. woman pushes for better training after trucking tragedy

Anyone with dash camera footage is asked to contact North Okanagan Traffic Services in Vernon at 250-260-7132.