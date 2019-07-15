Canada
July 15, 2019 11:53 am

Vehicle fire west of Chase closes Trans-Canada Highway

Drivers need to detour around a vehicle fire west of Chase.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Chase because of a vehicle fire, according to Drive BC.

The blaze is on Highway 1 between Willow Road and Chief Neskonlith Drive.

Drive BC doesn’t currently have a time when the road is expected to reopen, but drivers can take Highway 97 as an alternate route.

