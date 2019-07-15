Vehicle fire west of Chase closes Trans-Canada Highway

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed west of Chase because of a vehicle fire, according to Drive BC.
The blaze is on Highway 1 between Willow Road and Chief Neskonlith Drive.
Drive BC doesn’t currently have a time when the road is expected to reopen, but drivers can take Highway 97 as an alternate route.Follow @Jules_Knox
