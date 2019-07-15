Small wildfire burning near Oliver

A small wildfire is burning in the canyon at the north end of Oliver Indian Band land.

The Oliver Fire Department said BC Forestry members are at the scene and setting up a fireguard.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the Atsiklak Creek blaze is 0.8 hectares.

It was discovered on Sunday, and its cause is not known.