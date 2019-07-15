Canada
July 15, 2019 11:33 am

Small wildfire burning near Oliver

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Firefighters are setting up a fireguard around a small wildfire north of Oliver Indian Band land.

Courtesy: BC Wildfire Service
A A

A small wildfire is burning in the canyon at the north end of Oliver Indian Band land.

The Oliver Fire Department said BC Forestry members are at the scene and setting up a fireguard.

READ MORE: Video captures near miss as driver swerves to avoid cyclists during Okanagan race

BC Wildfire Service estimates the Atsiklak Creek blaze is 0.8 hectares.

It was discovered on Sunday, and its cause is not known.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atsiklak Creek
BC Wildfire
BC Wildfire Service
Fire
Okanagan
oliver
Oliver Indian Ban
Wildfire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.