RCMP arrest agitated man on Toronto-bound flight in Kelowna

A man was arrested for mischief and removed from a WestJet flight in Kelowna on Sunday night, according to police.

RCMP said the 50-year-old man was upset about an unplanned layover on the Toronto-bound flight and refused to remove himself from the aircraft when the flight crew asked him to deplane.

Police said they took him off the aircraft after he refused to co-operate.

Daniel Andrews, who was on the flight, said RCMP argued with the man for about 10 minutes before putting him in handcuffs.

Andrews estimated the incident caused a 40-minute delay.

The man was held in custody overnight but released Monday morning without charges.