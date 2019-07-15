Eston, Sask. storm tears through buildings, leaves people without power

A powerful windstorm has torn apart structures and left people without electricity in the west-central Saskatchewan town of Eston.

The destructive storm struck around 7:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, forcing the town to set up an emergency operations centre at a local church for a “small number” of evacuees.

“We are grateful to share that there were no fatalities or serious injuries to report,” the Town of Eston said in a statement posted to social media on Monday.

Images on social media show rooftops sheared off homes, siding torn away and trees knocked down.

Downed power lines also pose a risk, the town said.

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the town said residents of 8th Avenue “should stay inside their home to protect themselves from flying debris.”

Workers from the local fire department, SaskPower and SaskEnergy worked into the evening to address the damage. As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the town said power outages were expected to last at least 24 hours.

“The town wants to thank the surrounding communities for their outpouring of support,” the municipality said in a statement. Officials asked those who don’t need to be in Eston to stay away.

Residents who need help should call 306-838-3271 or go to the town office on Main Street.

Eston is about 210 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

