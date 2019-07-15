Crime
July 15, 2019 12:53 pm

Pair arrested with drugs, guns during traffic stop in Kitchener

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized a quantity of drugs and weapons after pulling over the car.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police arrested two people after they found drugs and weapons during a traffic stop in Kitchener early Sunday morning.

They say a member of the public tipped them off that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that there were weapons in the vehicle.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of 8-year-old boy in Kitchener

They located the vehicle on Highland Road West and members of the emergency response team were involved when it was pulled over at around 1:45 a.m.

Police say they located fentanyl, carfentanil, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription medication as well as a replica handgun and a can of bear spray.

READ MORE: Police asking for dashcam footage from Kitchener area where 4-year-old was sexually assaulted

They say a 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Kitchener, are facing numerous drug-related and weapons-related offences.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highland road arrests
Highland Road crime
Highland Road Kitchener
Kitchener arrests
Kitchener Crime
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.