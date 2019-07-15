Pair arrested with drugs, guns during traffic stop in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police arrested two people after they found drugs and weapons during a traffic stop in Kitchener early Sunday morning.
They say a member of the public tipped them off that the driver of the vehicle was impaired and that there were weapons in the vehicle.
They located the vehicle on Highland Road West and members of the emergency response team were involved when it was pulled over at around 1:45 a.m.
Police say they located fentanyl, carfentanil, methamphetamine, cocaine and prescription medication as well as a replica handgun and a can of bear spray.
They say a 38-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both from Kitchener, are facing numerous drug-related and weapons-related offences.
