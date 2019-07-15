Man randomly stabbed multiple times on TTC streetcar, suspect sought: police

Toronto police have released security images of a suspect wanted after officers say a man was seriously injured in a random stabbing on a TTC streetcar Sunday night.

Police said just after 10:30 p.m., the victim was sitting on a streetcar in the area of John Street and Queen Street West.

Investigators allege a man then approached the victim from behind and “without any provocation” stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police released security images Monday morning of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident in the hope that someone would be able to identify him.

Police have described him as being 20 to 30 years old and said he was wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, black shoes, and a light grey backpack at the time of the incident. Investigators said he also had a bike with a yellow water bottle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.