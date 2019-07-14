Police hunting for two suspects following double shooting in Mississauga

Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries following a double shooting in Mississauga early Sunday.
Peel Police say they were called to the Queensway & Stanfield area just before 3 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
When they arrived on the scene, they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Investigators say they are looking for two suspects who they allege were seen fleeing the area in an older model red Hyundai SUV.
A portion of the Queensway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.