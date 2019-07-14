Crime
July 14, 2019 10:33 am

Police hunting for two suspects following double shooting in Mississauga

By Web Writer  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries following a double shooting in Mississauga early Sunday.

Peel Police say they were called to the Queensway & Stanfield area just before 3 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived on the scene, they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say they are looking for two suspects who they allege were seen fleeing the area in an older model red Hyundai SUV.

A portion of the Queensway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Double Shooting
Mississauga crime
Mississauga shooting
peel police
peel regional police
Shooting
Toronto crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.