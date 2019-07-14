Police hunting for two suspects following double shooting in Mississauga

Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries following a double shooting in Mississauga early Sunday.

Peel Police say they were called to the Queensway & Stanfield area just before 3 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Shooting

-Area of Queensway and Stanfield #Mississauga

-Multiple shots fired

-Two victims unknown level of injury taken to hospital

-Two suspects no descriptions

-Poss suspect vehicle older red SUV Honda Tuscan or Santa Fe

-No further info

-Rec’d at 2:54 AM

-PR190257442 #PRP — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 14, 2019

When they arrived on the scene, they located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say they are looking for two suspects who they allege were seen fleeing the area in an older model red Hyundai SUV.

Update:

-Queensway E closed between Stanfield Rd and Dixie Rd #Mississauga

-incident occurred in the parking lot

-Both victims injuries are non-life threatening

– vehicles / businesses in the area affected by gun shots

– *correction poss suspect vehicle older red Hyundai SUV — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 14, 2019

A portion of the Queensway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.