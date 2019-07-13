Canada
July 13, 2019 10:49 pm

Edmonton police respond to incident near Capilano Walmart

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Edmonton police respond to an incident outside the Capilano Walmart Saturday night.

Eric Beck, Global News
A A

There was a large police presence outside the Capilano Walmart at 98 Avenue and 50 Street Saturday night.

Several police cruisers responded and officers taped off a large section of the parking lot.

READ MORE: Calgary police officer injured after single-motorcycle crash

Around 8 p.m., officers in tactical gear could be seen in a residential area across the street.

Edmonton police respond to an incident outside the Capilano Walmart Saturday night.

Eric Beck, Global News

Edmonton police did not immediately disclose what they were responding to, but one witness told Global News that officers were focused on a pair of cars parked next to one another.

More to come…

WATCH: Man found dead in Strathcona County was victim of homicide: RCMP

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Capilano
capilano walmart
Edmonton
Edmonton crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Edmonton Walmart
Walmart

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.