Edmonton police respond to incident near Capilano Walmart

There was a large police presence outside the Capilano Walmart at 98 Avenue and 50 Street Saturday night.

Several police cruisers responded and officers taped off a large section of the parking lot.

Around 8 p.m., officers in tactical gear could be seen in a residential area across the street.

Edmonton police did not immediately disclose what they were responding to, but one witness told Global News that officers were focused on a pair of cars parked next to one another.

More to come…

