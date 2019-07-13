Edmonton police respond to incident near Capilano Walmart
There was a large police presence outside the Capilano Walmart at 98 Avenue and 50 Street Saturday night.
Several police cruisers responded and officers taped off a large section of the parking lot.
Around 8 p.m., officers in tactical gear could be seen in a residential area across the street.
Edmonton police did not immediately disclose what they were responding to, but one witness told Global News that officers were focused on a pair of cars parked next to one another.
More to come…
