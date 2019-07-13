New investigation launched into suspended B.C. legislature sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz

B.C. Speaker of the House Darryl Plecas has launched a new investigation into suspended sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, speaking in his role as House Leader, told Global News a complaint was made to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) two months ago.

The complaint, which Farnworth said was filed by someone with an “extensive” law enforcement background, formed the basis of the investigation under the Police Act.

The investigation is not criminal in nature, Farnworth added, but rather a human resources matter.

The minister could not say more, citing the ongoing investigation.

Global News has reached out to Plecas and his chief of staff Alan Mullen for further comment. A request for comment has also been sent to the OPCC.

A spokesperson for Lenz said he did not have any comment at this time.

In May, Lenz was cleared of administrative wrongdoing by Former Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, who was appointed by the province to look into Plecas’ original allegations of misspending.

The details of those allegations came months after Lenz and former clerk Craig James were escorted out of the legislature in November 2018 and put on administrative leave with pay.

Lenz remains on administrative leave and has been fighting to be reinstated since he was cleared of wrongdoing.

James retired from his post after McLachlin found he engaged in misconduct in relation to multiple purchases and the creation of retirement funds.

Lenz was originally accused of similar misappropriations of funds. Both men continue to deny the allegations.

James retired with a settlement from the Legislative Assembly. He issued a statement claiming he had “had enough” of defending his name.

An RCMP investigation into the allegations against James and Lenz is ongoing, which is being overseen by two special prosecutors.

