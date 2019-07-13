Women compete in Regina with hopes of becoming ‘Canada’s Strongest’

Over 1,100 pounds was hauled across the finish line at the Strong Woman qualifier for Pro Canada’s Strongest Woman Saturday.

Eight women from across the country took part in five competitions including a Press Medley, 12″ deadlift for Reps, a Yoke Run, and a Stone Run. One woman will reign supreme and head to Quebec for the Canada’s Strongest Woman competition later this year.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work. Canada’s Strongest Woman is really the best show you can be at in Canada. So, for these girls, it means a lot,” said Denis Labreche, event organizer and Saskatchewan Strong Man owner.

“They compete and they train and they work year-’round for an opportunity like this.”

Preparation for competitions like this go beyond training. It’s a lifestyle and it can take years to be ready.

“For a lot them, [It takes] years and years of training,” explained Labreche. “A lot of them have been in the gym and watching their nutrition for a decade.

But it’s not as simple as signing up for a gym membership to prepare to lift 200 pounds over your head. It takes intense and specified training technique to compete at this level, and a good coach.

“Coaching can be really helpful and save you from making a bunch of mistakes,” Labreche said adding “being consistent, working hard, and eating right” go along with these women’s success.

“Your body is in complete alarm state” the wheelbarrow competition is underway! Over 1,000 pounds is being carried to the finish line by these amazing women. #yqr pic.twitter.com/29QbfVTsrG — Taylor Braat (@TaylorbeYQR) July 13, 2019

So how much weight are they dealing with?

Labreche said “It will probably get up to 1,400 pounds before they’re done.”

A 500-pound deadlift was also on the docket.

The event, dubbed “Rebellion 2019”, has been held at Rebellion Brewing Co. in Regina for the last three years, with no sign of the partnership ending anytime soon.

“We really like working with non-profit organizations here in Regina and surrounding areas,” said Jen Muscoby, Rebellion’s event coordinator.

“The thing that I’ve always love the most is watching these humans go to extraordinary lengths and lift extraordinary amounts of weight, so watch a good show, drink a couple of good beers, and it’s a good Saturday.”

With the admiration Muscoby has for the competition, she understands the hard work it takes to compete at this level.

“It’s a lot of hard work, dedication, and self-perseverance,” she said. “These are some seriously motivated people in our parking lot today.”

Along with the opportunity to showcase the women’s strength, it’s also a way to bring people in Regina out to a fun event that showcases the city.

“I think it’s really important to showcase what this beautiful city has to offer. We are truly very proud to be from Saskatchewan.”