4 injured, 1 critically, after crash between motorcycle and SUV in Mississauga

Officials say a motorcyclist is in life-threatening condition and three others have been injured after a crash in Mississauga Friday evening.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Homelands Drive, south of Dundas Street West, at around 8:50 p.m. after the motorcycle and a SUV collided.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the motorcyclist was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries. Three others were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

– Major Collision Bureau is attending scene.

– Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage are asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710

– @OfficerMooken is on scene at Winston Churchill Blvd/Dover Gate — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) July 13, 2019

The major collision bureau was called to the scene to gather evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t clear as of Friday night.

Witnesses or anyone in the area with surveillance or dashcam video is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710.